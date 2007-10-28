The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Double Fine Studios Halloween Contest

halloween03.jpgHalloween is just a few days away and it seems pumpkin carving competitions are the contests du jour. Tim Shafer's Double Fine Studios is getting in on the action with a pumpkin contest of their own taking place on their forums. Simply submit a carved pumpkin with any Double Fine or Double Fine product design and you could win some fabulous prizes. Actually, I don't know what the prizes are and neither do they, but they promise a prizes for their favourites including a Psychonauts poster autographed by Shafer himself. That alone is worth a couple hours of drawing and carving. All entries must be in by Oct. 30 and as of now the entries are rather sparse so if you're quick on the draw and have a modicum of talent, you stand a pretty good chance of winning something. Good luck and if any of you win be sure to send us your winning entry so we can post it to our ever growing jack o' lantern gallery of doom.

Double Fine Halloween Competition! [Double Fine Action Forums] [Thanks, A.H..]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles