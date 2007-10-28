Double Fine Studios Halloween Contest

Halloween is just a few days away and it seems pumpkin carving competitions are the contests du jour. Tim Shafer's Double Fine Studios is getting in on the action with a pumpkin contest of their own taking place on their forums. Simply submit a carved pumpkin with any Double Fine or Double Fine product design and you could win some fabulous prizes. Actually, I don't know what the prizes are and neither do they, but they promise a prizes for their favourites including a Psychonauts poster autographed by Shafer himself. That alone is worth a couple hours of drawing and carving. All entries must be in by Oct. 30 and as of now the entries are rather sparse so if you're quick on the draw and have a modicum of talent, you stand a pretty good chance of winning something. Good luck and if any of you win be sure to send us your winning entry so we can post it to our ever growing jack o' lantern gallery of doom.

Double Fine Halloween Competition! [Double Fine Action Forums] [Thanks, A.H..]