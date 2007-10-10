Tired of having to lug your DS to a public place to download demos? Lord knows I am. I didn't buy the damn thing to sit on trains or parks, I bought it so I could game on the can. Thankfully, Nintendo know what I'm talkin' 'bout, and have announced at their Fall Conference that you'll soon be able have a DS station in your home, courtesy of your Wii. To spell that out, you'll be able to download DS demos via your Wii. Welcome to 2007 Nintendo! Or 2006, even. Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga]