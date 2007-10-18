Drug Stores Now Selling... DS Game?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dssegami.jpg If you can buy video games in Japanese convenience stores, why not Japanese drug stores? Soon, you can! Beginning November 15th, DS title Kenko Kentei will go on sale at retail druggist Drug Segami nationwide. The game tracks your health data and recommends healthy diets and work-up regimes. The game was developed by Yudo, a company created by the folks behind Dance Dance Revolution and Beatmania. Curious to see how this will do.

DS Game at Segami [IT Media via Tokyo Mango]

