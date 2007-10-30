DS Ad Teaches More than Words

This ad for Ubisoft's word game My Word Count teaches more than words. It teaches naughty baseball idioms, too! Just read:
Jim liked Sara. Sara liked Jim. Jim was saying all the right things and if he kept it up, it was turning out to be one ___________ night indeed.
Best part? This was in Nintendo Power. Promotion [DS Fanboy via Infendo]
