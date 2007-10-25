DS Remakes From Ys

Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished and Ys II: Ancient Ys Vanished - The Final Chapter have been re-released and remade more times than Final Fantasy I and II since their original release on the Japanese NEC PC-8801 way back in 1987 and 88. Now according to Famitsu they're going to be remade once again. Interchannel-Holon is planning on releasing rebuilt versions of the first two games for the Nintendo DS in Japan next spring. The two games will feature new graphics and animations while preserving the spirit of the classic RPG titles, much like the recent PSP remakes of FFI and II, with the top screen showing gameplay and the bottom showing stats. Taking another page from Square Enix, the company isn't bundling the games together, as they were in 2003's Ys ETERNAL STORY for the PS2 - the two games will be sold separately for 5040 yen (around $US 44) a piece. Chances of a U.S. release would have been a lot better if more of you had bought Ys: The Ark of Napishtim a couple years back. Ys I and II Gets DS Makeover [1UP]