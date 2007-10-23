The Wii is all about motion control. To get all French, it's the system's raison d'etre. Which makes this product, allowing non-waggling Dualshocks to be used on the system, a strange one. Almost as strange as packaging that features a saucy Wii...fairy godmother, I think, and a PaRappa cosplayer riding a Dualshock controller cord like a witche's broom. Almost. Wiiã§PS2ç”¨ã‚¢ãƒŠãƒã‚°ã‚³ãƒ³ãƒˆãƒãƒ¼ãƒ©ãƒ¼ã‚’ä½¿ã£ã¡ã‚ƒãŠã†! å¤‰æ›ã‚¢ãƒ€ãƒ—ã‚¿ã€Œãƒžã‚¸ã‚«ãƒ«ã‚¦ã‚£ãƒ¼ã€[Game Watch]
DualShock 2, Now Fully Wii Compatible
