DualShock 2, Now Fully Wii Compatible

The Wii is all about motion control. To get all French, it's the system's raison d'etre. Which makes this product, allowing non-waggling Dualshocks to be used on the system, a strange one. Almost as strange as packaging that features a saucy Wii...fairy godmother, I think, and a PaRappa cosplayer riding a Dualshock controller cord like a witche's broom. Almost. WiiでPS2用アナログコントローラーを使っちゃおう! 変換アダプタ「マジカルウィー」[Game Watch]