The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

E For 18,000

eforalllogoblack.jpgDespite some doom sayers *hides* and a Friday evening blackout, IDG Worldwide reports that over 18,000 gamers showed up for the inaugural E for All Expo, calling the event a resounding success. Despite the lack of some major names in the gaming industry, it turns out that a gaming convention is, at it's heart, a gaming convention, and gamers love that sort of stuff. Despite hoping for a turnout closer to 20-30K as stated in a GameDaily interview, CEO Mary Dolaher was pleased.

"We are thrilled with the attendance, and we are pleased that we delivered the event we aimed for, which was a celebration that truly was for the entire game community," offered CEO Mary Dolaher.

Due to the overwhelming response, the Expo is definitely on for next year, where it could face some stiff competition as the show moves to August, around the same time as the next Penny Arcade Expo. Good luck with that.

18,000 turnout for inaugural E for All [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles