The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

E For All Ends Early With Blackout

e4a_blackout.jpgAt approximatley 7:10 PM on Friday evening, the E For All expo came to a close, abruptly and unintentionally. While the gathered masses, quite thin at this late hour, were still busying themselves watching Jonathan "Fatal1ty" Wendel play Quake IV, enjoying The Orange Box and Super Mario Galaxy, they were surprised to see... blackness. A power outage on the right half of South Hall, encompassing the Nintendo and EA booths—arguably two-thirds of the show—made the last hour of the show a dark affair. Staff escorted gamers out for their own safety, largely wrapping up the show for the night.

It's not the first time this has happened at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Multiple E3s had power failures, resulting in blazing hot temperatures and very boring booths. This one just happened to be surprisingly timely.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles