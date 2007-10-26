EA Buyout Won't Hurt Bioware

Some are worried! Electronic Arts bought up Mass Effect developer BioWare. Mass Effect looks like all kinds of awesome, and the purists are concerned that being an EA subsidary will change the type of games the Canadian developer makes. Not so, says co-founder Ray Muzyka:

We're not going to sacrifice quality because our fans deserve the best and we're going to make sure that we continue to deliver that, each and every game we make.

You should believe Muzyka. He'sa medical doctor. And a giant. So everyone just take a chill pill! BioWare Piece [Reuters]