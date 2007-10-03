EA Go Command & Conquer CRAZY

When is a lot of Command & Conquer too much Command & Conquer? Right now. Forgetting the fact they released a C&C compendium less than a year ago, Electronic Arts have announced the impending release of Command & Conquer Saga, a bundle which will include C&C 3 and every C&C game before that (i.e. the games that made up C&C: The First Decade). No word on a release date, but when it does hit, it'll set you back $US 50. Which is not bad considering C&C3 is neither that bad nor that old, but is enough to make you a little cranky if you played the sucker and went ahead and bought The First Decade.