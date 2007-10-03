When is a lot of Command & Conquer too much Command & Conquer? Right now. Forgetting the fact they released a C&C compendium less than a year ago, Electronic Arts have announced the impending release of Command & Conquer Saga, a bundle which will include C&C 3 and every C&C game before that (i.e. the games that made up C&C: The First Decade). No word on a release date, but when it does hit, it'll set you back $US 50. Which is not bad considering C&C3 is neither that bad nor that old, but is enough to make you a little cranky if you played the sucker and went ahead and bought The First Decade.
EA Go Command & Conquer CRAZY
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink