EA Make Changes To Simpsons GTA Level

EA's Simpsons game is all about taking the piss. Something either EA's or Take-Two's lawyers (it's unknown whether the change was forced or was just the result of some ass-covering) may have failed to grasp. See, that GTA-inspired Grand Theft Scratchy level that caused a slight fuss at Leipzig, it's been changed. The actual level's still there, but it's now been rebadged with a hasty Photoshop chop-job, and is called "Mob Rules". Awful, awful name. We'd have gone with "Saints Moe", but then, we're not game designers.

