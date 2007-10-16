EA Sports Needs To Get Global

EA Sports is a successful brand. Like it, loathe it, it don't matter, their games make so much money each year your thoughts are utterly inconsequential. Thing is, FIFA aside they're a little too...American. Madden, NBA, NCAA, NASCAR...these are great for Americans, and some people outside America, but on this here planet there are 300 million Americans. But over 5 billion people who aren't. They're who EA need to be targeting, says Peter Moore. Presumably because by not targeting them they're missing out on a lot of money:

My biggest concern is that it's a phenomenally powerful brand in North America, but it is very North America-centric. It's red, white and blue. It's "in the game" [utters in deep, American-accented baritone] . It's an American voice. It is for better or worse seen as a United States brand that exports its products to Europe or to Asia or to South America.

Think he might be onto something:

...I think the products that we sell need to be more globalized. I talked a lot this evening about cricket, tennis, mixed martial arts, open-wheel racing—all of the things we've discussed here this evening, all of which can make a difference in the way people perceive us. Right now if I talk EA Sports in Europe, people see it as a holding company for FIFA. We're going to have a bunch of games that have different experiences here in North America. We don't have that.... We don't have that depth and penetration into the psyche of the European sports consumer. We need to change that, and we need to change that quickly.

Everything he just said sounds good. Europe, Australia, Asia, there are a lot of places on Earth that don't really dig American Football or NASCAR, so the more local sports they can see turned into games, the better EA will do. And the better those regions will feel about EA Sports. Doesn't it just make you feel all warm and gooey inside? I bet Pete's feeling warm. Perhaps even a little gooey, especially at the prospect of a decent EA cricket game.

