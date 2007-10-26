Earthbound Creator Evaluates Iron Chef Cooking

The man responsible for the Mother series of role playing games, known as Earthbound in the West, Shigesato Itoi, has made a handful of appearances on the TV show Iron Chef, poetically evaluating the culinary skills of master chefs from around the world. If you've ever wondered how a famous writer/game designer would judge a vicious bell pepper battle, your curiosity can easily be satisfied by clicking the play button. This clip comes courtesy of the YouTube surveying prowess of the Select Button forums.