EA's Dead Space Gets an Airing

deads2.jpg

Tonight's, tomorrow morning's, episode of Game Head will be packed to the gills with details on the upcoming Simpsons game, including a sit down in The Simpsons writers' room at Gracie Films with Matt Selman, Time Long and Matt Warburton to discuss the more than 8,000 lines of talk that went into making the game funny.

More importantly, perhaps, the show will be premiering the first footage of EA's Dead Space.

