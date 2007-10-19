Eat, Sleep, Play, Create Logo

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

eatsleepplay.JPG David Jaffe and Scott Campbell shot Newsweek's N'Gai Croal their brand new logo for their brand new studio. They even included a little explainer for the kinda nifty art:

Soda, like games, represent fizzy, refreshing fun. Hit up the link to read just what the hell they're on about.

Exclusive: David Jaffe and Scott Campbell Unveil, Explain the Eat Sleep Play Logo [Newsweek]

