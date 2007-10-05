Eidos Spending Big On Kane & Lynch, Sequel Already In Development

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kanelynch.jpgKane & Lynch isn't even out yet. Too early to think about sequels? Pfft. Whatever. Eidos are full of swagger on this one: they've not only scored a film adaptation of the IP, they're spending more on advertising it than they did on Tomb Raider: Legend and they've already got a sequel in production. Kane & Lynch 2. Let's hope the final product's actually decent, or they're all going to look a little silly. Though how a co-operative Michael Mann movie couldn't be decent (and a lot lot more) escapes me. Eidos prepares for biggest ever spend [MCV]

