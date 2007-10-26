Elite is a classic. Frontier: Elite II isn't as...recognizable, but it too is a classic. First Encounters (Elite III) was...well, it had problems. Which brings us to Elite IV, David Braben's fourth crack at an interstellar space combat/trading sim. First announced a long, long time ago, we've heard neither jack nor shit on it since, but in a recent interview he's promised that the game is still in development, and is actually going to be released. This generation, even, if you want to believe him. And we do want to believe him. Dearly. Braben reveals more on The Outsider, Elite IV [IGN]
Elite IV Coming This Hardware Generation
