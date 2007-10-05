Erickson Sports' Wii Bowling Championship

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Erickson Retirement Communities recently hosted a national Wii Bowling Championship at their different locations, handing out a Erickson Sports Trophy to the winner. A trophy that will get moved from winner location to winner location year to year. That in and of itself is pretty damn cool, but to top it off, Erickson put together this pretty damn funny video production of the first game of the championship playoffs.

I'm rooting for the Highland Springs Sidewinders.

Erickson Sports' Nintendo Wii Bowling Championship- Game 1 [Erickson Sports]

