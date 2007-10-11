Erickson's Bowling Championship Round 2

The bowling action heats up in round 2 of the Erickson Sports' Wii Bowling Championship, as the retirement community residents lose the kid gloves and start bringing out their A game. Crecente might be rooting for the Highland Springs Sidewinders, but the smart money is on the Sedgebrook Alley Cats. That Ginger Snap is one tough cookie. I'm just glad they didn't pick Halo 3 instead, because then we'd be in some real trouble.

Erickson Sports' Nintendo Wii Bowling Tournament- Game 2 [Erickson Sports]