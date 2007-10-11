The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Erickson's Bowling Championship Round 2

The bowling action heats up in round 2 of the Erickson Sports' Wii Bowling Championship, as the retirement community residents lose the kid gloves and start bringing out their A game. Crecente might be rooting for the Highland Springs Sidewinders, but the smart money is on the Sedgebrook Alley Cats. That Ginger Snap is one tough cookie. I'm just glad they didn't pick Halo 3 instead, because then we'd be in some real trouble.

Erickson Sports' Nintendo Wii Bowling Tournament- Game 2 [Erickson Sports]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles