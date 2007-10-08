Erotic Game's Shameful Lies

Consider this a slip of the tongue. Above is the warning screen for an unnamed Japanese erotic game. It says that all the virtual girls appearing in this game are over 18 years-old and definitely not junior high school students. That would mean this is an adult game with adult characters, right? Right?! Nope!

Here character Hanako says:

I'm 14 years old. A sophomore in junior high school.

DOH. Not As Promised [Neta Michelin]