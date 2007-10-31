ESA Teams With MPA Against Pirates

The Entertainment Software Association and the Motion Picture Association have joined forces to combat piracy in Malaysia. This announcement comes with the launch of Operation Games Attack, an effort by local Malaysian authorities to crack down on production and distribution of pirated games. It marks the first time the two awesome super teams have joined together to fight against piracy. This is exactly like when the JLA and JSA joined forces to fight evil, only completely different and with more spandex. I'd like to imagine that the two organisations stumbled upon each other while casing a pirate hangout and a massive battle broke out between the two, until finally they realised they were on the same side and decided to pool their efforts. Anti-piracy campaigns are just one of the myriad number of things that are far more interesting in my head.

ESA and MPA Join Forces to Combat Malaysian Piracy Industries Agree to Partner on Optical Disc Piracy Crackdown

October 30, 2007 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced it will join with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in their first-ever joint enforcement efforts against game piracy. The partnership also marks the ESA's first anti-piracy enforcement effort in Malaysia on behalf of its members. This collaboration will bring together the resources of both copyright associations for the first time to address the large-scale infringement of ESA members' intellectual property rights in Malaysia.

"The ESA focuses resources where we save US jobs, enhance the value of the video game industry, and get results. Piracy penalizes investment and harms the ability of video game companies to make great games," said Michael D. Gallagher, president of the ESA, which represents U.S. computer and video game publishers. "We are proud to partner with MPA on this program which will protect investment, innovation, and job creation — as well as build a strong foundation for expanded trade with Malaysia."

"I'm encouraged by this news and commend this joint enforcement effort," said Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), co-chair of the Congressional International Anti-Piracy Caucus. "Malaysia has been a nation of concern with regard to international piracy for some time now, and this is exactly the type of private industry support and cooperation needed to crack down on this problem."

This announcement was made during the launch of Operation Games Attack, a local enforcement initiative aimed at the local production and distribution of illegal copies of entertainment software. Presiding at the launch event was Malaysia's Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

In addition to enforcement efforts carried out by the Malaysian government against optical disc piracy, ESA and MFACT, which represents the MPA in Malaysia, also anticipate working together on anti-piracy training and other activities related to their enforcement efforts. MFACT and ESA held a seminar today for 50 officials from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to introduce them to ESA member companies' products.

The ESA is the U.S. association dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the companies publishing interactive games for video game consoles, handheld devices, personal computers, and the Internet. ESA members collectively account for more than 90 percent of the $7.4 billion in entertainment software sales in the U.S. in 2006, and billions more in export sales of entertainment software. For more information about the ESA, please visit www.theESA.com.