ESBR Hijacks E for All

Apparently the ESRB has some new competition, making their debut at E for All. This new group, the ESBR (possibly Every Software Brings Repulsion or Eat Soy Breathe Rice) is infringing on the ESRB's turf big time. Is this a typo? We don't believe so. Then again, we have enough trouble spotting type-o's of our own to be an authority on the subject. E For All = Typos Are Fun [via gonintendo]