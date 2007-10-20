ESBR Hijacks E for All

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

eforall_00a8.JPGApparently the ESRB has some new competition, making their debut at E for All. This new group, the ESBR (possibly Every Software Brings Repulsion or Eat Soy Breathe Rice) is infringing on the ESRB's turf big time. Is this a typo? We don't believe so. Then again, we have enough trouble spotting type-o's of our own to be an authority on the subject. E For All = Typos Are Fun [via gonintendo]

  • NickyJ Guest

    On the sticker next to the 1st rating it says content rated by ESRB

    0

