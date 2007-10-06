ESRB Rates New Virtual Console Candidates

Four more Sega Genesis titles have been rated by the ESRB for the Wii, giving us a look at what the publisher may have coming down the pike. First, we have the kid-friendly third entry in the Ecco the Dolphin series, Ecco Jr. Next up, the kid-unfriendly Eternal Champions, Sega's attempt at an original, violent 2D fighter series that failed to take off.
A pair of isometric games, Sonic 3D Blast and Light Crusader have also been rated. The former is a different take on the Sonic formula, with Sonic collecting Flickies in a clunky speed crippling space. The latter is Treasure's take on a Western-style action RPG. No dates for any of this high-quality 16-bit era gaming, but expect announcements from Sega soon.
