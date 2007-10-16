It's been a while between these cross-continental charts, so for Germans, Spaniards and European sales charts fans alike, we're sorry. Hopefully this makes up for our tardiness. A look at the charts shows Europe (or at least these three bits of it) have already finished the fight and are moving on. To things like Settlers of Catan, which beat Halo 3 in Germany. Or FIFA 08, which beat everything everywhere, charting three times in Germany and four times in Spain. Four. Even the PC version. As for Britain...well, I told you they were all about football and driving games.

BRITAIN*

1. FIFA 2008 2. Project Gotham Racing 4 3. Halo 3 4. Ratatouille 5. MySims 6. PGA Tour 08 7. Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights 8. Resistance Fall of Man 9. Wii Play 10. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training

*note: British sales charts combine all-format sales

GERMANY

1. FIFA 08 (PS2) 2. Die Siedler: Aufstieg eines KÃ¶nigreiches (PC) 3. FIFA 08 (PC) 4. Halo 3 5. FIFA 08 (360) 6. More Brain Training 7. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade 8. The Sims 2: Bon Voyage 9. Brain Training 10. Pokemond Diamond

SPAIN

1. FIFA 08 (PS2) 2. FIFA 08 (PS3) 3. My Sims (DS) 4. Halo 3 5. FIFA 08 (PSP) 6. WWE Smackdown! vs. RAW 2007 (PS2) 7. FIFA 08 (PC) 8. Heavenly Sword 9. More Brain Training 10. Sims 2: Bon Voyage

[charts courtesy of GfK & ChartTrack]