European Sales Charts

Get a cuppa, we're going to be here for a while. We've got four European nations to get through this week: Britain, Germany, Spain AND Sweden. We don't want to spoil the surprises awaiting you after the jump, but as a tease, you can expect Zelda, and you can expect football. So much football, in fact, you could be forgiven for thinking Europe's big on the sport.

Britain (All-Format Charts)*

1. Pro Evo 2008 2. FIFA 08 3. Football Manager 08 4. Phantom Hourglass 5. Ratatouille 6. The Orange Box 7. Metroid Prime 3 8. Halo 3 9. High School Musical 10. Cooking Mama

Germany

1. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 2. Half-Life 2: The Orange Box (PC) 3. FIFA 08 (PS2) 4. The Settlers: Rise of an Empire (PC) 5. More Brain Training (DS) 6. Naruto Ultimate Ninja 2 (PC) 7. Brain Training (DS) 8. Pokemon Diamond (DS) 9. FIFA 08 (PC) 10. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (PC)

Spain

1. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 2. FIFA 08 (PS2) 3. Project Gotham Racing 4 (360) 4. FIFA 08 (PS3) 5. WWE SmackDown vs. Raw (PS2) 6. More Brain Training (DS) 7. MySims (DS) 8. Brain Training (DS) 9. FIFA 08 (PSP) 10. Pokemon Diamond (DS)

Sweden

1. Football Manager 2008 (PC) 2. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 3. Half-Life 2: The Orange Box (PC) 4. SingStar Swedish Hits Schlager (PS2) 5. Half-Life 2: The Orange Box (360) 6. World of Warcraft (PC) 7. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (PC) 8. Superman Returns (360) 9. Halo 3 (360) 10. Counter-Strike 1: Anthology (PC)

*NOTE: Britain's charts are from last week, the other three from two weeks ago. Which is why Pro Evo features in Britain's charts and not elsewhere.

[charts courtesy of GfK and ChartTrack]