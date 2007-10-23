EVE Online, Breached But Back

EVE Online went down for nearly nine hours last Friday due to a security breach. Here's more from their official statement:

...we discovered an anomaly in the EVE Online Database indicating a potential exploit. Our policy in such cases is to mobilize a taskforce of internal and external experts to evaluate the situation... that group concluded that our best course of action was to go completely dark while an exhaustive scan of our entire infrastructure was executed.

Apparently no accounts were compromised, but hopefully steps are being taken to prevent such a hack in the future. Because no one wants their virtual self or their real self paying for someone else's space ship.

EVE Online service restored after unexpected downtime [eveonline]