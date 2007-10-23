Even the Invisible Man Has Entered!

Ha! Now that's just plain clever. Kotakuite Andrew writes:

I love that movie so I just had to do it.

And our day is better for it! What's going on here? We're giving away a copy of DS scary game Dementium: The Ward in our cosplay contest. But not just any old cosplay contest! Oh no. We're doing a bandage cosplay contest. Meaning? If you have toilet paper, you can enter. If you have band-aids, you can enter. Just cover yourself in bandage, and you are good to go. YES, IT'S THAT SIMPLE. The deadline for the contest is October 24th. Send your entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. And remember, you aren't just playing for a DS game. Oh, no. You are playing for INTERNET FAME. Dementium [Official Site]