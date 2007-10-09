The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

EverQuest: The Movie Grinds Closer To Reality

everquest_movie.jpgConvinced that stalwart EverQuest-ers would be willing to transplant asses from computer chair to movie theatre seat, Sony has signed on 300 screenplay contributor Michael B. Gordon to pen a film adaptation. According to a report from Variety, the EQ flick will be distributed by Columbia Pictures and produced by Avi Arad, responsible for just about every single Marvel film in existence and Bratz: The Movie. In good hands!

Apparently, the EverQuest movie has been in the works for some time. I suspect Hollywood will do right by the franchise, giving fans something along the lines of, say, EverQuest: Search For Antonia's Gilded Bustier or EQ: The Bare Midriffs of Kunark—something fun and sexy.

No date estimate was provided by Variety, but we genuinely hope that its release will coincide with the release of Blizzard's World of Warcraft Hollywood adaptation. The flame wars will most certainly be epic.

'EverQuest' logs Gordon [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles