EverQuest: The Movie Grinds Closer To Reality

Convinced that stalwart EverQuest-ers would be willing to transplant asses from computer chair to movie theatre seat, Sony has signed on 300 screenplay contributor Michael B. Gordon to pen a film adaptation. According to a report from Variety, the EQ flick will be distributed by Columbia Pictures and produced by Avi Arad, responsible for just about every single Marvel film in existence and Bratz: The Movie. In good hands!

Apparently, the EverQuest movie has been in the works for some time. I suspect Hollywood will do right by the franchise, giving fans something along the lines of, say, EverQuest: Search For Antonia's Gilded Bustier or EQ: The Bare Midriffs of Kunark—something fun and sexy.

No date estimate was provided by Variety, but we genuinely hope that its release will coincide with the release of Blizzard's World of Warcraft Hollywood adaptation. The flame wars will most certainly be epic.

