Evites Offers Wii Invites

Evites, the invite site for all your party needs, has now added Nintendo and the Wii to its roster of pre-made internet invites. Birthday parties, family reunions or just a simple Wii Sports or Mario themed party, all your bases are covered. So get with the hip internet set and send a Wii evite today. Or you could just embarrass yourself by sending a terribly outmoded Party City invitation over snail mail. The choice is yours.

Wii party invites at Evites [Evites]