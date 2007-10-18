Excuse Me, Your Replacement Halo 3 Discs Are Here

Show of hands who had their Halo 3 bonus disc all scratched up by the crummy tin box. One, two, three... OK, thousands of you. For those yet to see the surprisingly watchable documentary (no volleyball!) or, worse still, finish the fight, your two week wait is over. The replacement discs have started turning up at homes, and while the new soft, beige packaging might not be as easy on the eye as a dark metal tin, it has done a better job of delivering functioning game discs to your 360 console.

[thanks Jason!]