Expansion Pack Hits Carcassonne

Tabletop-to-XBLA game Carcassonne is getting an expansion pack. The King and Baron pack comes with new five new town piece tiles and two new bonuses:

* The player with the largest completed Town will get the 'King' icon next to their Gamertag/Avatar. The player with the King icon at the end of the game will receive one point for each completed city in the game. * The player with the longest completed Road will get the 'Baron' icon next to their Gamertag/Avatar. The player with the Baron icon at the end of the game will receive one point for each completed road in the game.

The "pack" will sell for 300 Microsoft Points.