Eye of Judgement Card Creating Easier Than Expected?

We've already proven that the collectible cards for The Eye of Judgment are easily copyable, but some Japanese 2channel message board posters have an even lower tech solution for skirting card security. Allegedly, some DIY PlayStation 3 owners have created their own fake cards without requiring an original scan nor access to special inks, generating them with Photoshop or simply drawing out the basic identifying shapes by hand with a couple of coloured felt-tipped markers.

Unfortunately, the west coast office has no access to a copy of The Eye of Judgement with which to test this out. It's actually I'm quite interested in pursuing, as I asked the game's North American producers just how they had planned to circumvent card copying and cheating at E3 earlier this year. They didn't seem the slightest bit concerned at the time.

Given that one of their revenue streams may be drying up, should guilt-free players opt not to drop $US 15 on theme packs or $US 4 on booster packs, we wonder how concerned they are now.

