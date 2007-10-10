The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Eye of Judgement Card Up Close and Personal

diditheenlightened.JPG I'm really enjoying Eye of Judgement so far, but my review and impressions remain under embargo. While I can't write about my latest time with the game, I can post this lovely close-up of an Eye of Judgement card, just so you can get a sense of what they look like and how they work. Hit the jump for the explanation. The numbers on the right from top to bottom show his casting cost and cost to have him attack when already summoned, then his hit points and his attack points. That little cluster of cards with a one under the attack number means that there can only be one card of this "race" in the deck. In this case a Cai-Shae.

The icon on the right side that looks a bit like a pyramid shows which element this card belongs to (there are four), in this case it is fire. That gold diamond below that shows which card set this card belongs to and its rarity.

The two series of boxes at the bottom of the car shows its defence zone and attack zone. In this case the right set of boxes shows that Didi attacks directly in front of him when placed. The left set of boxes shows where Didi can defend himself when attacked.

Those odd grey symbols on the top and bottom of the card? I'm not positive, but if I had to guess I'd say they are what the camera reads to detect which card has been played.

  • HiKaizer Guest

    I would like to be the first to say that Didi does not look particularly "enlightened".

