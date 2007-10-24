EyeCreate Spied On PlayStation Store

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

playstaiton_eyecreate.jpgSony has added the promised EyeCreate video editing software to the North American PlayStation Store today, a small 9MB download that will allow users to capture video, audio and photos, edit them, use special effects such as colour filters, distortions, art filters and motion trails, and export them to the PlayStation 3's video folder. The software requires a PlayStation Eye camera, something most of us won't have until The Eye of Judgment and the standalone retail version of the Eye arrive on store shelves this week.

I'm PlayStation Eye-less at this point, but fully plan on cobbling together sexy performances of "Hungry Like The Wolf", saturated with comely air-clawing motions, when SingStar finally ships.

