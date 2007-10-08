Fabulous Afterburner Shirts

Little hesitant to actually post this. See, the more King of Games posts we run, the harder it'll invariably become to get your hands on one of their super-fine, super-soft shirts. This one's just too nice to hold off on, though, so take a look at their new range of Get Ready (Sega Collabo) Afterburner tees, launched quietly in the wake of last week's Mother 3 news. Detail shots after the click.
