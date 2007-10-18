Faith No More's Patton to Voice Bionic Commando

Bionic Commando Nathan Spencer will be voiced by former lead singer of Faith no More, Mike Patton, Capcom says in their official press release for the game.
The release goes on to detail the storyline for the once classic title.
On an interesting side note, I've been hearing about this remake for nearly two years. Apparently Capcom's been bouncing it around between developers for quite awhile now, though it looks like they've finally settled on a group. Now they just need to lose the hot dog arm and I'll be happy.
SAN MATEO, Calif. - October 16, 2007 - CapcomÂ® Entertainment, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today confirmed the return of one of its classic franchises with the announcement that Bionic CommandoÂ® is in development for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system and PC platforms.
Taking its inspiration from its 8-bit namesake released on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1988, Bionic Commando features Nathan Spencer (voiced by former lead singer of Faith No More, Mike Patton), a shining example of the technological advances made by the Federal Bionic Armaments Development Division. After distinguishing himself in a fierce conflict against the Imperials, Spencer is betrayed and falsely imprisoned by the very people he unquestioningly served.
Three years later, on the very day he is due to be executed for his supposed crimes, an experimental weapon detonates in Ascension City, unleashing an immensely powerful earthquake coupled with a radiation shockwave that leaves the city in ruins, wiping out its populace. Military intelligence suggests that a large terrorist search force has moved in and occupied Ascension City, but as yet their motives remain unclear. With the terrain in ruins and the terrorists in control of Ascension City's air defenses the FSA has only one option open to them the reactivation of Nathan Spencer.
Bionic Commando harnesses the power of the latest generation of hardware to fully exploit the swing mechanic that made the original title so unique. The ruins of Ascension City and its surroundings provide an engaging environment of towering buildings, suspended roadways and monorails, deep canyons and sheer rock faces that allow gamers to traverse each area via multiple routes using swinging, rappelling, climbing and wall walking techniques.
An expertly trained operative, Spencer is able to target and take out enemies while hanging upside down, climbing a building or even in mid-swing. At close quarters, the bionic arm packs a mean punch, while from a distance, objects such as boulders and cars can be grabbed and launched at enemies.
The development team behind Bionic Commando represents a unique and compelling collaboration of cultures and skills, consisting of an American Producer living in Japan, a Japanese Creative Advisor and highly-rated Swedish developer GRIN providing a European influence. This partnership provides a further example of Capcom's strategy to work with the best developer talent, while maintaining the unique elements of creativity and approach to game design for which Capcom is renowned.
The official Bionic Commando website is now live at www.bioniccommando.com
