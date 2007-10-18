Faith No More's Patton to Voice Bionic Commando

Bionic Commando Nathan Spencer will be voiced by former lead singer of Faith no More, Mike Patton, Capcom says in their official press release for the game.

The release goes on to detail the storyline for the once classic title.

On an interesting side note, I've been hearing about this remake for nearly two years. Apparently Capcom's been bouncing it around between developers for quite awhile now, though it looks like they've finally settled on a group. Now they just need to lose the hot dog arm and I'll be happy.