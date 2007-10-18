Fake Boxing, Real Boxers

Victorious Boxers: Revolution is coming out for the Wii next week, and the XSEED folks took a copy of the game down to the 3rd Street Gym in San Francisco to see what real boxers think about the anime-flavored pugilist simulation. Apparently it does something to your muscle twitch fibers, whatever those are, and judging by the boxer's general demeanor when he says this, that's a good thing. I'm still on the fence on this one. On one hand, Wii boxing was one of my favourite minigames in Wii Sports. On the other hand, I'm still disappointed that this isn't a game about triumphant underwear.