Fancy, Gold-Tinted Wearable Halo Helmet

I swear this is my last Halo Helmet post, and I don't mean that in a I-swear-this-is-our-last-cake-post sort of way, for reals. I was mostly over the helmet after the last two posts, but this one, well it's both functional and looks kick-ass. Someone finally gutted a helmet and then put in a gold-tinged visor so it was both functional and really neat looking. What do you think?
Legendary Helmet [High Impact Halo]
