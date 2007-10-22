FF 'Distant Worlds' Concert To Hit Chicago in March

Kotakuite 'Kiriphii' gave us the heads up that the US premiere of the Distant Worlds: music from Final Fantasy will be next March in Chicago. Ticket prices will range from $35 to $150 (!), with the high end tickets including some extra stuff like a post-show meet and greet with Nobuo Uematsu. So all of you who are FF devotees and live in Chicago, mark your calendars for 1 March, 2008. Press release (including concert program) after the jump.

CHICAGO, October 18, 2007 - AWR Music Productions, LLC announces that Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY will make its U.S. premiere on March 1, 2008 at 8 pm at The Rosemont Theatre, performed by the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra Festival Choir. The 2-hour program produced by composer Nobuo Uematsu and AWR Music Productions will be conducted by Arnie Roth. The exhilarating concert will feature a special guest appearance by Nobuo Uematsu.

Tickets can be purchased online, through the box office, Ticketmaster locations and by credit card at 312-559-1212.

When you purchase a $150.00 ticket, it comes with a after concert meet and greet session with Nobuo Uematsu, a copy of the new Distant Worlds: music from Final Fantasy CD, and a special tour program book. This can be redeemed at the venue on day of show.

Concert program (not in performance order, subject to change):

FINAL FANTASY series: Main Theme, Swing de Chocobo FINAL FANTASY I-III: Medley FINAL FANTASY III DS: Opening FINAL FANTASY IV: Theme of Love FINAL FANTASY V: Dear Friends FINAL FANTASY VI: Opera "Maria and Draco" FINAL FANTASY VII: One-Winged Angel, Opening - Bombing Mission, Aerith's Theme FINAL FANTASY VIII: Liberi Fatali, Fisherman's Horizon, Love Grows, Don't be Afraid FINAL FANTASY IX: Vamo' alla Flamenco FINAL FANTASY X: To Zanarkand FINAL FANTASY XI: Memoro de la Stono - Distant Worlds