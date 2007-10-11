FIFA 08: A Million Served (In Europe)

FIFA 08 usurping Halo 3 at the top of the British charts was no accident. Case you slept through the tutorial, Europe loves football. Loves it to bits. Certainly loves it more than any unfinished fight. Want proof? FIFA 08 sold a million in Europe in its first week on sale. It helps that the game's available on every format barring the Spectrum, but still, a million sold in Europe in seven days is what Pro Evo's going to need to beat if it wants to walk past FIFA's house with its tongue out making silly, childish noises. Press release follows.

