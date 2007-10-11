The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

FIFA 08: A Million Served (In Europe)

fifa08.jpgFIFA 08 usurping Halo 3 at the top of the British charts was no accident. Case you slept through the tutorial, Europe loves football. Loves it to bits. Certainly loves it more than any unfinished fight. Want proof? FIFA 08 sold a million in Europe in its first week on sale. It helps that the game's available on every format barring the Spectrum, but still, a million sold in Europe in seven days is what Pro Evo's going to need to beat if it wants to walk past FIFA's house with its tongue out making silly, childish noises. Press release follows.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & GENEVA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today heralds Europe's biggest entertainment launch of the season. EA SPORTSâ„¢ FIFA 08 continues to delight fans with over one million units sold at retail across all formats in its first week on European shelves. FIFA 08 is outselling every other popular game offering launched in Europe in the same week, and remains true to its fame as the world's best selling sports franchise.

"This is just the start of what promises to be the most exciting season ever for gamers," said Gerhard Florin, EA Executive Vice President for International Publishing. "FIFA 08 kicks off our holiday line up, which has more fresh titles than ever before including consumer favourites like Need for Speed Pro Street along with original properties like Army of Two, EA Playground, Smarty Pants, Rock Band, Hellgate London, The Orange Box and Crysis. This year there truly is something for everyone."

