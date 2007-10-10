This is the last Halo 3 "Believe" commercial. In case you didn't catch my drift in the headline, if you haven't finished the game you might want to stay away. For those who have finished the game... this smacks a little of over-explanation. Might have just been better to leave things as they were.
Final "Believe" Commercial Goes Spoiler Crazy
Comments
*SPOILER ALERT*
WTF?? But he didn't die?? Don't see the spoiler in that at all...if anything, it makes the ending even better as it'll actually have a twist now.