Final Fantasy IV (II in the states) was the video game that transformed me from a gaming enthusiast into a gaming addict. It was the first video game I had played that featured a story beyond "Here's some evil, kill it". I must have played through the entire game on various systems at least a dozen times, and when the DS version was announced and the first 3D images were shown, the purist in me was a little outraged. After seeing this trailer, however, my feelings are slowly beginning to change. Voice overs? As long as they get some good English-speaking talent for a North American release I can easily see myself giving the epic story another couple of passes.
Final Fantasy IV DS Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink