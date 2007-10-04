Final Fantasy IV DS Trailer

Final Fantasy IV (II in the states) was the video game that transformed me from a gaming enthusiast into a gaming addict. It was the first video game I had played that featured a story beyond "Here's some evil, kill it". I must have played through the entire game on various systems at least a dozen times, and when the DS version was announced and the first 3D images were shown, the purist in me was a little outraged. After seeing this trailer, however, my feelings are slowly beginning to change. Voice overs? As long as they get some good English-speaking talent for a North American release I can easily see myself giving the epic story another couple of passes.