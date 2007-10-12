The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Final Fantasy Wii Ware


Here's the oh-so-cute-don't-you-just-wanna-smoosh-its-squishy-cheeks trailer to the new Final Fantasy title due on the Wii Ware service. Which for now we're calling Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles: The Small King and the Promised Country. People will hate on the Squeenix aesthetic regardless, but I'm a little intrigued by this. If only because the whole strategy thing (you're basically building a town) actually looks different. Well, different for Squeenix at any rate.
