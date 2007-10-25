Final Fantasy XI Wants You Back

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ffxi_welcome_back.jpgGuys? Final Fantasy XI misses you. It wants you back. It's been thinking about you, now that the fourth expansion pack, Wings of the Goddess, is due to ship within the next few weeks. The "Return Home To Vana'diel" campaign actually kicked off last month, but late comers who've given up on the MMO, Square Enix is ready to forgive you. They're a nice bunch, aren't they?

The pleading letter, full of details on how to rejoin the Final Fantasy XI world, resulting in plenty of hugs, tears of joy, and a re-up of your monthly subscription is below. Quickly now! You've only got about four months to spare.RETURN HOME TO VANA'DIEL COMES BACK TO FINAL FANTASY XI

Popular Campaign Allows Customers to Revive Their Characters

LOS ANGELES (October 24, 2007) - Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enixâ„¢ interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that the popular FINAL FANTASYÂ® XI "Return Home to Vana'dielÂ®" campaign is back. Customers who have deleted Content IDs, or deleted PlayOnlineÂ® accounts, are now able to rejoin their fellow adventurers in the world of Vana'diel by utilizing this service. This exciting campaign returns just in time for the launch of WINGS OF THE GODDESSâ„¢, the fourth expansion to the award-winning world of FINAL FANTASY XI, which ships to retailers across the nation on November 20, 2007.

"Return Home to Vana'diel" offers customers two different ways to revive their characters. If the customer previously deleted their FINAL FANTASY XI Content ID, where the character's information is stored, they can apply for the Type A service. Customers who have unsubscribed from PlayOnline can apply for the Type B service. To learn more about the "Return Home to Vana'diel" campaign, visit the official FINAL FANTASY XI Web site at http://www.playonline.com/ff11us/index.shtml. The "Return Home to Vana'diel" campaign will run until February 29, 2008.

Uniting players in North America, Europe and Japan, FINAL FANTASY XI is the first massively multiplayer online role-playing game capable of simultaneous communication across multiple platforms: PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system, WindowsÂ® and Xbox 360Â®. Now in its fifth year of service, FINAL FANTASY XI has a community of more than 500,000 subscribers and more than 1.7 million player characters from around the world.

The official FINAL FANTASY XI Web site can be found at http://www.playonline.com/ff11us/index.shtml.

