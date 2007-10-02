Finish The Sushi

Horse sushi? Eaten it. Whale? Ditto. Poisonous blowfish? No prob. But fat chance on getting me to eat this Halo 3 sushi. Dancer and physics major Allison created this 3 logo, writing:

Now, I'm not a gamer... it would be an insult to real gamers to call me one. However, I do enjoy playing Wii Sports and Legend of Zelda on the Wii, and if it didn't require so much time or money, I probably would play WoW for a while...

This makizushi took two hours to make. You read that right. Two hours. Halo 3 Sushi [Sushi Day, Thanks Zen Zie!]