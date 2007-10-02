Finish The Sushi

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

halo3sushi.jpg Horse sushi? Eaten it. Whale? Ditto. Poisonous blowfish? No prob. But fat chance on getting me to eat this Halo 3 sushi. Dancer and physics major Allison created this 3 logo, writing:

Now, I'm not a gamer... it would be an insult to real gamers to call me one. However, I do enjoy playing Wii Sports and Legend of Zelda on the Wii, and if it didn't require so much time or money, I probably would play WoW for a while...

This makizushi took two hours to make. You read that right. Two hours. Halo 3 Sushi [Sushi Day, Thanks Zen Zie!]

