First Turbo-CD Games For Virtual Console Confirmed

Hudson Entertainment updated its Virtual Console release list today, giving us a preview of the game's the company will be releasing for the Wii in October. Two of those titles happen to be the first games originally released on the TurboGrafx-CD platform, Super Air Zonk and Gate of Thunder. The former, a sequel to shooter Air Zonk, features a CD-quality soundtrack loaded with rockabilly tunes, while the latter doubles the side scrolling shooter assault, bringing the number of TG-16 shmups available on the Virtual Console to, I think, an even three hundred. Both will list for the higher than normal price of 800 Wii Points.

Also included in the release list update is Samurai Ghost, the side-scrolling slasher sequel to the Namco release The Genji and the Heike Clans that once graced Namco Museum Vol. 4 in years past. I don't know about you, but I'm ready to start overturning cars and setting them alight based on this exciting news.

List of Titles to be Released [Hudson via 1UP]