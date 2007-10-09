Flash As A Viable First-Person Shooter Platform?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

flash_3d_engine.jpgIt may not have the complex geometry capabilities or, say, ability to actually shoot at things of something like the Unreal Engine 3 or Source platform, but this tech demo for a 3D first person engine built in Flash 10—codenamed "Astro"—using Papervision3D is pretty impressive. I fully expect Quake to be ported to Flash within the week. Any longer and I'll have no faith in Earth's programming geeks.

First Person 3D Engine [ActionScript Architect via The In-Between]

    There's a video of quake II running in actionscript on this page. Although I don't think you'll get that sort of performance using the flash plugin in your browser!

