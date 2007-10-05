The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Folklore

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Live in Tokyo? Forget It.

I spent the afternoon playing Folklore. I bet you didn't know that the game forces you to sorta replay through the plot from two perspectives? I kind of see what they were going for with the idea, but I'm not sure it's the best idea. Forced repetition, no matter the reason, is still repetitive. I still haven't made my mind up about the game. While I love the way it looks and the plot is fairly interesting, there is that repetition issue and the capturing of the fairies starts getting repetitive too. This is one of those games you have to spend a lot of time with before you decide whether you like it. I'm about six hours in now, so I'm hoping to beat it by the weekend.

