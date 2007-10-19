Folklore Demo, Calling All Cars Discounted

PlayStation Store update time. This week's specials include two demos, four game trailers, three movie trailers and a wallpaper. Oh, and Calling All Cars has been reduced to $US 5 until October 25. Nice price. You know, I'm really starting to grow to love the weekly updates. Gives the whole PSN thing a sense of routine. Which I find comforting. Full menu is after the click.

Demos

* Folklore "PlayStation Underground" Demo (free) - Dive deeper into the world of Folklore with the new Folkloreâ„¢ "PlayStationÂ® Undergroundâ„¢" demo where you will learn more about the characters and story of the game as you sample the game's animated "comic book-like" cut scenes and play through the Fairy Realm as either Ellen or Keats. File size: 1.26 GB ESRB Rated T

* Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights Demo (free) - Get in the drift with Juiced 2 Hot Import Nights, the only place where superstar DJs, smokin' hot models and totally tuned cars come into close contact. File size: 968 MB ESRB Rated T

Game Videos

* Uncharted Tech Dive Video (free) - Sneak peek at the technology behind Uncharted: Drake's Fortuneâ„¢. File size: 619 MB (HD)

* Burnoutâ„¢ Paradise Steel Wheels Trailer (free) - Rock Paradise City with two and a half tons of heavy metal mayhem! The heavily modified "STEEL WHEELS" Carson GT Concept car was designed specifically for the celebrity with style. Featuring armor-plating and a supercharged V8, this car is sure to make a grand entrance at any premiere. Pre-order and unlock "Steel Wheels!" File size: 47.2 MB (HD)

* Turok Dino Luring Trailer (free) - Dinosaurs are neutral enemies that do not use discretion when attacking prey. Use their voracious appetites and vicious dispositions to your advantage by luring them into attacking other enemies. Fire into a group of enemy soldiers or toward a pack of dinosaurs, and let them do the work for you. File size: 57.5 MB (SD), 149 MB (HD), 219 MB (1080)

* Devil May Cry 4 TGS Short Trailer (free) - The short version of the 2007 Tokyo Game Show Devil May Cry 4 trailer has been released! This is the first official movie of Nero and Dante fighting various demons, showing off scenes loaded with great stylish action game play! File size: 84.4 MB (1080)

Movie and Blu-ray Disc Trailers

* Rails & Ties Trailer (free) - Tom and Megan Stark always thought there would be time — time to have children, time to take that trip to San Francisco, time to fix the problems in their marriage. But Megan's illness and Tom's inability to face the possibility of losing her are stealing all the time they have left. All Tom can do is bury himself in his job as a train engineer, where at least he feels in control and everything runs on a predetermined track. Until now. File size: 29.3 MB (SD), 102 MB (HD), 140 MB (1080)

* Incubus — Alive at Red Rocks BD Trailer (free) - Incubus's Alive At Red Rocks features the band's first long-form live concert. Taped at the legendary Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheatre July 26, 2004, Alive At Red Rocks captures the band at its inspirational, gusty best. Building on the DVD release extras, this Blu-ray includes lyrics, a high definition photo gallery, and the ability to focus in on individual band members through the "Navigate the Stage" feature. File size: 39.6 MB (SD), 155 MB (HD), 219 MB (1080)

* Underworld BD Trailer (free) - Underneath the city streets, amid the labyrinth of subway tunnels and gothic ruins, vampires and werewolves are embroiled in an all-out war that has been going on for centuries. File size: 151 MB (1080)

PS3 Wallpaper

* Eye of Judgement Wallpapers (2) (free) - Customize the background of your PS3â„¢ system with this new Eye of Judgment Wallpaper. File sizes: 968KB-1.30MB

Note

* Calling All Cars has been reduced to $4.99 until 10/25/07