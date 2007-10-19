Forza Motorsport 3 For Late 2009?

Surfer Girl Reviews Star Wars reports that a third instalment in the racing series is currently in development, most likely at Microsoft's Turn 10 Studios. Other than that, there are no more details. Guess the fans out their will have to keep their eyes peeled, or if you have a thing against peeling, boiled.

In other news, has Surfer Girl reviewed Star Wars yet? I know it's one of those random names, but surely it wouldn't hurt to have a quasi-real critique up somewhere. For me, you know?

